Excitement is at its peak now that the opening few games in the Championship have been played, and the transfer window has slammed shut.

Five games have been played in the second tier, with many managers now looking to form their strongest line up ahead of the end of the international break. Many of whom will be more sure of their first-team squad, having had time to assess their players in the first few games.

It has already been a busy summer in terms of both incomings and outgoings, and the Championship is expected to be more competitive than ever, in part due to the size of the clubs coming down from the Premier League.

With all three newly-promoted sides surviving in the Premier League, it was Southampton, Leeds United, and Leicester City who suffered the drop into the second tier - three clubs with plenty of talented players.

However, due to the assistance of parachute payments and the sales of other players, some of those star individuals have remained past the deadline, and they are likely to make up the highest earners in the Championship for the 2023/24 campaign.

With that in mind, here, we take a look at the highest paid players in the Championship for the coming season, and rank them from worst to best.

All figures are an estimate taken from Capology.

15 Jannik Vestergaard

In last place is Leicester's Danish centre-back. The tall, imposing defender has had a difficult time of things for the Foxes since his arrival in 2021 from Southampton.

Vestergaard had played 23 games prior to this season, but has been more heavily involved in the Championship.

14 Junior Firpo

The 27-year-old left-back has had two seasons with Leeds, although it’s fair to say that he hasn’t always been convincing, whilst injuries have restricted him from making a meaningful impact on the team.

It hasn't been a successful signing, and the former Barcelona defender is on a hefty wage at Elland Road, although the drop-down to the second tier may help turn his fortunes at Elland Road around.

13 Jan Bednarek

The experience of the Poland international could be vital at the heart of the defence, in what is a young squad at St. Mary's under Russell Martin.

Bednarek has been heavily involved already this season, playing five games and scoring once prior to the September international break. The 27-year-old is closing in on 200 games for Southampton as well.

12 Stuart Armstrong

Another long-serving Southampton player is the Scotsman, with Armstrong playing over 170 games for the club since his 2018 arrival from Rangers.

Now 31, he is still capable of operating at this level and impacting games, but his powers have waned somewhat from his first years with Southampton.

11 Moussa Djenepo

Djenepo is an extremely talented player with a lot of technical quality, but is perhaps the least consistent player on this list. His pace and trickery can be a problem for any defender at this level.

He has almost 100 appearances for Southampton so far, scoring or assisting little over 10 goals in that time. The 25-year-old has played for the club since 2019 after joining from Standard Liege.

10 Patrick Bamford

A spot this low for Bamford is reflective of a loss of fitness and form, with the 30-year-old earning England call-ups off the back of 17 goal Premier League haul not long ago, but injuries have caught up to him.

He still has his part to play for Leeds United in the second tier this season, but the persistent issues and confidence worries mean he can't quite be higher on this list. Bamford scored 16 goals the last time Leeds played at this level and won the Championship, though.

9 Dennis Praet

Praet is a player with strong pedigree from his time in Serie A with Sampdoria and has 15 caps for Belgium as well.

It hasn't quite worked out for him with the Foxes, but the Championship presents an opportunity for the 29-year-old to rediscover some early career form.

8 Joe Aribo

The departure of James Ward-Prowse leaves Joe Aribo as one of Southampton's highest earners. The attack-minded midfielder is a very technically gifted player, capable of playing multiple midfield roles.

His form for Rangers has proved he is capable of operating at a much higher level. The 27-year-old has already been involved heavily under Martin, albeit mostly from the bench.

7 Adam Armstrong

A move back down to the Championship is exactly what a player like Armstrong may need for his confidence, but his talent level at second tier level is obvious.

The 26-year-old scored four goals in 53 Premier League games for the Saints, but has already scored regularly upon his return to the second tier this season. He is clinical at this level, having scored 44 in 86 games for Blackburn Rovers in his final two seasons at the club as well.

6 Georginio Rutter

A Leeds forward who is also difficult to rank. Rutter doesn't quite make the top five. ​​​​​​The 21-year-old scored no goals and provided just one assist from 13 games last season after joining from Hoffenheim. It is as yet unclear if he will be used as a striker, second-striker, or out wide most regularly.

He came with a strong reputation from the Bundesliga, having scored or assisted 19 in 64 games for Hoffenheim, mostly as a teenager, prompting Leeds to pay a reported fee which could rise to £36million, as per Sky Sports. We have seen glimpses that there is obvious talent with his goal against Ipswich Town, it just needs to be unlocked regularly at Elland Road.

5 Kelechi Iheanacho

Frankly, most of the names on this list are Premier League players who are playing Championship football, which is a perfectly summary of Iheanacho.

The 26-year-old should not be a second tier player, and has already played 196 games at Premier League level, scoring 42 goals and collecting a further 28 assists, too. He is in the final year of his contract with Leicester but should be an asset this season.

4 Wilfred Ndidi

The defensive-midfielder was outstanding for a while for Leicester, helping them qualify for the Europa League and win the FA Cup whilst narrowly missing out on qualifying for the Champions League. Ndidi was one of the players widely expected to move on in August but has remained.

The Nigeria international has featured in the early parts of the season, but is also in the last year of his deal at the King Power Stadium. However, he should be a class above if he can rediscover his form of a couple of years ago.

3 Patson Daka

The first of the top three is another Leicester striker, in the form of former RB Salzburg forward Patson Daka, despite the striker bagging just 15 goals in 75 games for the Foxes in the last two seasons.

The 24-year-old scored prolifically prior to joining Leicester, notching 61 times in 87 games in the Austrian Bundesliga and simply is one of the most talented forwards in the division. He could explode this season under Enzo Maresca.

2 Jamie Vardy

In second place is Jamie Vardy, who may be past his best, but should be more than befitting of his placing. The veteran is a Leicester legend and has been with the Foxes for over 11 years and won the Premier League golden boot as recently as 2020.

Even at the age of 36, he is expected to do well in the second tier, as he is inarguably the best natural finisher in the Championship, having scored 170 goals in 427 games for the club prior to this season, since arriving from Fleetwood Town in 2012.

1 Ricardo Pereira

Once regarded as one of the best full-backs in the Premier League, you imagine his injury record has discouraged any interested parties, with the defender starting just five league matches last term.

If he can remain fit, it appears as though he’ll be a vital player for the project Maresca is building. The 29-year-old is one of the best players in the league and rightfully takes top spot.