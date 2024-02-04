It was a busy January transfer window in the Championship.

The likes of Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City, Cardiff City, Hull City and Plymouth Argyle were incredibly active in January, while in contrast, Leicester City and Preston North End did not make a single signing.

It was a tough month for many second tier sides, with clubs keen to stay within Financial Fair Play restrictions, but there were still a number of intriguing deals across the division.

With the window now closed, we looked back and ranked the top 15 January transfers completed by Championship clubs.

15 Max Bird - Derby County to Bristol City

Bristol City signed midfielder Bird from Derby on deadline day, and he will return to Pride Park on loan for the rest of the season before joining up with the Robins in the summer.

Bird came through the Rams academy before establishing himself as a key part of the first team, impressing in both the Championship and League One.

As a player with excellent technical ability, as well as an eye for goal, Bird will likely be well suited to City's style of play under Liam Manning, and at the age of 23, he has plenty of room for development.

14 Ephron Mason-Clark - Peterborough United to Coventry City

Peterborough winger Mason-Clark made the move to Coventry on deadline day, and he will return to Posh for the remainder of the campaign to help Darren Ferguson's side in their League One promotion push.

Mason-Clark scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists in 50 appearances for Peterborough last season, and after being handed the captain's armband in the summer, he has already bettered that total this campaign.

The 24-year-old is one of the most exciting talents in the third tier, and it would be no surprise to see him seamlessly make the step up to a higher level with the Sky Blues under Mark Robins' expert guidance.

13 Duncan McGuire - Orlando City to Blackburn Rovers

It had looked as though McGuire was heading to Sheffield Wednesday after Blackburn's initial deal collapsed, but he completed a loan move to Ewood Park on deadline day, with Rovers having an option to buy the 22-year-old in the summer.

McGuire scored 15 goals and registered three assists in 37 games for Orlando City in the MLS last season, and he received his first call up to the senior USA squad at international level in January.

12 Joe Rothwell - Bournemouth to Southampton

It has been an excellent few months for Southampton in the Championship, and they bolstered their squad with the arrival of midfielder Rothwell on loan from Bournemouth.

Rothwell found it tough in the Premier League with the Cherries, but he was a consistent performer at Blackburn previously in the second tier, and he adds to the Saints' already strong midfield options.

11 Jeremy Sarmiento - Brighton & Hove Albion to Ipswich Town

Winger Sarmiento spent the first half of the season on loan at West Bromwich Albion, scoring two goals in 20 appearances, before being recalled by Brighton and sent to Portman Road.

The switch already appears to have had a positive impact on the 21-year-old, and while he faces strong competition for places, he could play a crucial role in Ipswich's automatic promotion push.

10 Alex Pritchard - Sunderland to Birmingham City

After refusing to play for Sunderland as he looked to force through a move, Birmingham completed the signing of midfielder Pritchard for a reported fee of £100,000, and that could prove to be something of a bargain.

Pritchard thrived under Tony Mowbray at the Stadium of Light last season as the Black Cats reached the play-offs, and the pair's reunion at St Andrew's is an exciting prospect for Blues supporters.

9 Connor Roberts - Burnley to Leeds United

Leeds completed the signing of defender Roberts on loan from Burnley on deadline day, and the Welsh international has already indicated he is hopeful of making his move to Elland Road permanent in the summer.

Roberts scored five goals and provided seven assists in 50 appearances in all competitions for the Clarets last season as they won the Championship title, and if he can make a similar impact with the Whites, he could soon be celebrating another promotion.

8 Emmanuel Dennis - Nottingham Forest to Watford

It has not worked out for striker Dennis since departing Watford for Nottingham Forest in August 2022, and he has returned to Vicarage Road on loan until the end of the season.

Dennis scored 10 goals and registered six assists in 35 games for the Hornets in the Premier League in the 2021-22 season, and if he can rediscover that form, he could be a game changer for Valerien Ismael's side in their play-off push.

7 Finn Azaz - Aston Villa to Middlesbrough

Midfielder Azaz spent the first half of last season on loan at Plymouth Argyle, scoring seven goals and providing five assists in 28 appearances for the Pilgrims before being recalled by Aston Villa and being sold to Middlesbrough.

It will be intriguing to see how Azaz fares away from Home Park, but his performances for Argyle suggest he could prove to be an outstanding addition for Boro, and the perfect replacement for Morgan Rogers.

6 Ryan Giles - Luton Town to Hull City

Giles only joined Luton from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer, but after struggling for minutes at Kenilworth Road, he made the move to Hull on loan until the end of the season, with the Tigers reportedly having an obligation to buy for £5 million in the summer.

The 24-year-old may have found it tough in the Premier League with the Hatters, but has excelled in the Championship previously, registering 12 assists in 48 appearances from left-back for Middlesbrough last season.

5 Ali Al-Hamadi - AFC Wimbledon to Ipswich Town

Striker Al-Hamadi enjoyed an outstanding first half of the season at AFC Wimbledon in League Two, scoring 17 goals and registering seven assists in 29 games for the Dons, earning him a move to Portman Road.

Ipswich signed Al-Hamadi for a fee in excess of £1 million, and while he is a gamble for the Tractor Boys, his remarkable form in the fourth tier makes him an incredibly exciting addition.

4 Anass Zaroury - Burnley to Hull City

It is fair to say that Hull had an impressive January transfer window, and the signing of winger Zaroury on loan from Burnley was another statement of intent from the Tigers.

Zaroury scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 39 appearances for the Clarets last season as they won the Championship title, and he will be a huge asset to Liam Rosenior's side as they look to secure a play-off place.

3 Kieffer Moore - Bournemouth to Ipswich Town

Striker Moore attracted significant Championship interest in January, with Norwich City, Sunderland, Cardiff City and Leeds United all said to have been keen, but Ipswich won the race for his signature on deadline day, with the 31-year-old joining on loan from Bournemouth.

Moore has an outstanding goalscoring record in the second tier, with his best return coming when he netted 20 goals for Cardiff in the 2020-21 season, and his previous promotion experience with the Cherries could be invaluable to the Tractor Boys.

2 David Brooks - Bournemouth to Southampton

Winger Brooks became the second player to make the switch from Bournemouth to Southampton in January when he completed a loan move to St Mary's.

Brooks has struggled for game time at the Vitality Stadium this season, but his outstanding performance against Swansea City in the FA Cup offered a reminder of what the Welshman is capable of against Championship opposition, and he will be a big threat for Russell Martin's side.

1 Fabio Carvalho - Liverpool to Hull City

Winger Carvalho's loan move from Liverpool to Hull was certainly the most eye-catching deal of the January window, with the Tigers fighting off competition from automatic promotion contenders Leicester and Southampton.

It did not work out for Carvalho during his loan at RB Leipzig in the first half of the season, but the 21-year-old scored 11 goals and provided eight assists in 38 games for Fulham as they won the Championship title in the 2021-22 season, and he is already showing his class at the MKM Stadium.