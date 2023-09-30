Highlights Lee Bell of Crewe Alexandra is a promising manager in League Two with a win percentage of 34.1% and a side that has started the season well.

Gary Caldwell has led Exeter City to a strong start in League One after a transitional summer, accumulating 16 points and securing an EFL Cup win against Luton Town.

Erol Bulut has brought optimism to Cardiff City with dominant victories against local rivals Swansea, Coventry, and Sunderland, showing adaptability in their style of play.

In the EFL right now, there are such an array of managers at differing ends of their careers.

Across all three divisions, many clubs have set their stall out regarding their style of play and have already shown early signs of promise under their respective managers as we approach double digits in terms of matches played.

Here at Football League World, we've decided to rank 12 of those in the dugout across the Championship, League One and League Two who are facing very exciting prospects in the game should their good fortunes continue.

12 Lee Bell

Bell is definitely one of the most promising managers in the fourth tier after being given the Crewe Alexandra job last December.

In his 44 games so far, the former Alex midfielder has a win percentage of 34.1%, and his side have started this season in relatively good form, although a lot of this has come down to their second half performances.

Crewe are the second top scorers in the league at present, thanks to the likes of Chris Long and Elliott Nevitt, and currently hold 6th in the League Two table with four wins and draws as well as the solitary defeat.

Bell's side are definitely a fourth tier side worth casting your eye over for the remainder of the season.

11 Gary Caldwell

After taking over from Matt Taylor last October, the former promotion winner at this level with Wigan in 2016 has continued the progress made in Devon by his predecessor.

After finishing 14th in the Grecians' first season in League One since 2012, the Scot has led his team to a strong start this campaign after what was a transitional summer that saw 11 players depart and 14 new additions.

As well as accumulating 16 points from the opening nine games and sitting in the play-off places, Caldwell has led his side to an EFL Cup scalp against Premier League Luton Town.

10 Erol Bulut

Erol Bulut has started to find his feet in the Welsh Capital in recent weeks, with their only loss in the last five league games coming at the expense of high-flyers Ipswich.

After a couple of seasons spent meandering in the bottom half, the former Fenerbache boss has given Bluebirds supporters a real cause for optimism after a near perfect September to date, with statement victories against local rivals Swansea, Coventry and Sunderland propelling the side into the top half.

In all three of those games, Bulut's side showed an adaptability, being dominant in the two home successes, but being able to dig in and nick an unexpected victory against the in-form Black Cats.

Who knows what the rest of the season holds for Cardiff, but they are certainly on the up.

9 Neill Collins

Collins returned to England this summer to replace Michael Duff in the Oakwell dugout, and has made a promising start to life with the Tykes.

The former Tampa Bay Rowdies head coach couldn't have asked for a better start, as his side blew away Port Vale on the opening day, with seven of Barnsley's eight shots on target finding the net.

Devante Cole has been one man under the new regime who has started this season like a house on fire, scoring nine goals already as the ex Sheffield United defender looks to take Barnsley one further than their failed play-off attempt last time out.

8 John Eustace

Eustace enjoyed a respectable first season in the dugout of his hometown club, and like the club, has pushed on in the early weeks of this season - also earning a surprise link to Glasgow Rangers.

However, he made his stance very clear, stating "I signed a three-year contract to help rebuild this football club and get it back where it should be."

Last season, the Blues boss gave the most minutes to academy players, highlighting his trust as well as the well-known production line at Wast Hills, but has been able to invest in the squad this summer following new investment.

The shrewd additions of Keshi Anderson, Jay Stansfield, Koji Miyoshi among others have got Birmingham off to a solid start in which Eustace was nominated as a candidate for Manager of the Month in August, having gone unbeaten in the early period.

It is an exciting time to be a Bluenose, and they definitely have a promising head coach at the helm.

7 Liam Manning

Liam Manning took on the Oxford job at a time of real crisis in March, with the club in freefall, but after fending off relegation, the former MK Dons boss has continued to showcase his credentials as a top head coach in the third tier.

His U's side at present have the second-best defence in the league, conceding just seven (0.88 per game on average), with that basis allowing the attacking outlets of Tyler Goodrham, Cameron Brannagan and Ruben Rodrigues to flourish at the top end of the pitch.

So far, Oxford sit one point behind leaders Portsmouth with 3 wins out of their last four, and have definitely made a case as play-off contenders as a bare minimum, with Manning hoping he can go one better than his failed attempt at Stadium:MK despite his exciting brand of football

6 Luke Williams

After leading Notts County back into the EFL, Luke Williams has wasted no time in asserting his side's dominance in League Two after an extraordinary haul of 107 last term.

With the likes of last season's 42-goal man Macauley Langstaff partnering the veteran David McGoldrick, as well as the likes of Dan Crowley and John Bostock pulling the strings in midfield, big things are expected at Meadow Lane so far, and the Magpies haven't disappointed.

After the harshest of 'welcome back's' in a 5-1 defeat on the opening day, Williams' side have been relentless as they sit top of the pile on 20 points, scoring 19 despite only averaging 11.8 shots per game.

Whilst County may not have the best defensive record at present, the rest of the season looks set to be thrilling if you're a County supporter.

5 Steven Schumacher

Schumacher has continued the recent revival of Plymouth Argyle in incredible fashion, despite still being a relative novice in management having held his position for less than two years.

After agonisingly missing out on the play-offs in 2021/22, Schumacher and Argyle responded with a 100 point haul and were crowned Champions of League One ahead of Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday in what was a remarkable title race.

It was no surprise that the Liverpudlian was named as League One Manager of the Season, and his side have aclimatised to life in the Championship well, despite being in agreement of an "embarrasing" performance at Bristol City, highlighting his ruthless edge.

Both he and his predecessor Ryan Lowe have been two of the standout managers in the Championship so far this season in their respective jobs, with Plymouth's fluid counter-attacking system already catching out the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City at Home Park.

4 Enzo Maresca

Whilst Leicester City were expected by many to take the Championship by storm and currently sit joint top with Ipswich Town, Pep Guardiola's former assistant has taken the number one job in the East Midlands well and truly in his stride.

Maresca has taken charge of nine games at the King Power Stadium, and his side have only been beaten once, showing the hallmarks of a side capable of grinding out results when the pressure has been placed firmly on the Italian's shoulders to deliver a first-time promotion back to the Premier League.

Despite his near perfect introduction at Leicester, in which the side have averaged 2.63 points per game, the Italian has stressed that its too early in the season to take real note of the standings.

Whilst Leicester have been far from perfect in some games, he described their win against Bristol City as an "almost perfect performance", a frightening thought considering the talent at his disposal.

3 John Mousinho

John Mousinho was seen as somewhat of a left-field appointment at Fratton Park in January, but the Pompey board are definitely reaping the rewards at present.

The former PFA chairman has overseen 35 games at the beginning of his managerial career on the South Coast, but boasts an impressive win percentage of 45.71%, having won 16 of those, and only losing four.

Portsmouth's last league defeat came on March 11th to Sheffield Wednesday, with Mousinho turning the side into League One's main force at the beginning of this season too, sitting at the top of the table with 5 wins and 4 draws ahead of his former club, Oxford United.

Based off his early performances in the hotseat, Mousinho looks set to have a bright future in this side of the game, and will he be the man to end Portsmouth's 11-year exile from the second tier?

2 Liam Rosenior

Rosenior is looking to replicate the good times in East Yorkshire from his playing days, and has so far laid significant foundations to do so.

Having stabilised the side defensively after his arrival, the former full-back has moulded the current squad very much into his own, with 11 new additions based around a meticulous strategy which is built from playing out of defence.

This possession-based style came to the fore in Hull's 3-1 victory at Stoke on September 24th, with a 17-pass move leading to Regan Slater's deflected effort.

The side have turned the MKM Stadium into a fortress of late, with only two league defeats since Rosenior took the reins last November, and his methodical approach has earned praise from the likes of Micah Richards, with the former Manchester City defender claiming that he has the ability to reach top level management.

1 Kieran McKenna

Unquestionably, McKenna tops this list of exciting managers, with his Ipswich side currently riding the crest of a wave, having suffered one defeat since January 21st.

Many outsiders tipped the Tractor Boys for a comfortable season back in the Championship, but surely no one saw their barnstorming start coming?

Town have been free scoring throughout McKenna's reign, creating chances at will - and have continued that trend in the early stages of the current campaign, scoring 17 goals whilst averaging 18.3 shots per game in the league so far.

They continued this blistering run of form with a 3-2 victory against Wolves in the EFL Cup, in which McKenna's side stayed true to their identity, overcoming a 2-0 deficit.

It seems that the sky is the limit for Ipswich and the Northern Irishman.