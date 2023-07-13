In recent years, the quality of players within the Championship has led to some ridiculous transfer fees for some of the country's most sought after players.

In this current window, we have seen the three relegated clubs in particular and their highly-reputable players in demand from clubs in the Premier League, as well as promising youngsters such as Alex Scott who seem destined for a move to the top-flight.

With that being said, here at FLW we thought we'd take a look into the eleven most expensive signings in the history of the Sky Bet Championship, and see how those players have progressed since departing the second tier for pastures new.

All figures used in the list are from Transfermarkt.

11 Ryan Sessegnon - (Fulham to Tottenham)

Ryan Sessegnon's transfer from Fulham to Tottenham Hotspur, cost a fee of £27m.

At the time, Sessegnon was one of the most in-demand youngsters in the EFL after three seasons of establishing himself as a key cog in Slavisa Jokanovic's side that were eventually promoted at Wembley against Aston Villa in 2018, where he assisted Tom Cairney's goal.

Despite starting in all but three of Fulham's Premier League games the following season, the club were relegated and Sessegnon swapped West London for North London in a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium under then manager Mauricio Pochettino.

In his four seasons at Spurs, the now 23-year-old has been utilised mainly as a squad player, as well as having a loan spell at Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim.

10 Georginio Wijnaldum - (Newcastle United to Liverpool)

Next up is Liverpool's capture of Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum from Newcastle United in the summer of 2016 for a fee of £27.5m.

Having been relegated in the previous season under the management of Steve McClaren and latterly Rafa Benitez, Wijnaldum was still the Magpies' top scorer with 11 Premier League goals.

As a result, it was inevitable the Geordies would aim to make a profit on the £14.5m they paid PSV for his services the previous summer.

Following his move to Anfield, the Dutchman synonymous with bringing energy into Jurgen Klopp's midfield won the Premier League , Champions League , Super Cup and Club World Cup before departing for PSG in 2021 where he won Ligue 1. Most recently he was a part of Jose Mourinho's Roma side which were defeated by Sevilla in this season's Europa League final.

9 Ben Godfrey - (Norwich City to Everton)

When Ben Godfrey moved from Carrow Road to Goodison Park in 2020 for £27.5m, he continued the promise he'd shown in the early stages of his career.

Prior to his move to the Toffees, Godfrey was a part of Norwich's Championship winning squad in the 2018/19 season where he began to establish himself as a regular under Daniel Farke.

Despite Norwich's immediate relegation the following season, Godfrey was one plus point which led to the Merseyside club making a move to secure his services.

After making his Everton debut in the Merseyside Derby, the centre-back featured in 31 Premier League games as Everton finished 10th under Carlo Ancelotti. Godfrey's continued development led to him being named the club's Young Player of the Season, but since then has only featured another 31 times across the 2021/22 and 2022/23 season under three different managers.

During his first season with Everton, Godfrey was also named in the England squad for the only time in his career to date.

8 Aaron Ramsdale - (Sheffield United to Arsenal)

Aaron Ramsdale is next up, with the fee involved in his move from South Yorkshire to North London estimated to be in the region of £28m.

At the time, there was a lot of scepticism surrounding the transfer, particularly as Ramsdale had two Premier League relegations on his CV with both the Blades and Bournemouth.Ramsdale featured in United's two opening Championship matches following relegation against Birmingham City and Swansea, before his anticipated move was confirmed.

Since making his debut for Arsenal in a 6-0 Carabao Cup victory against West Bromwich Albion, Ramsdale's time at the Gunners has gone from strength to strength.

Featuring 78 times in the Premier League for the Gunners, Ramsdale has become a prominent figure of Mikel Arteta's side which led the Premier League for much of last season, before being overtaken by eventual treble winners Man City. His performances led to being named Goalkeeper of the Year at the London Football Awards.

7 Jordan Pickford - (Sunderland to Everton)

'England's Number 1' comes next on the list, having been sold by Sunderland following their relegation to the second tier back in the summer of 2017.

Pickford was touted by then Everton boss Ronald Koeman for a fee of £28.5m after being one of few plus points in a dismal season at the Stadium of Light.

Since then, Pickford has become one of the most respected Goalkeepers in world football, particularly for his country having been a part of the England team which made the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and Euro 2020 final.

Despite Everton's struggles in the Premier League in the previous two seasons, Pickford has continued to play a pivotal role in aiding their survival bids under Frank Lampard and most recently, Sean Dyche.

6 Jude Bellingham - (Birmingham City to Borussia Dortmund)

Next up on the list is one of the biggest wonderkids in world football in the form of Jude Bellingham.

After making his competitive debut for Birmingham in a Carabao Cup loss to Portsmouth in the summer of 2019 - becoming the club's youngest ever player - Bellingham's performances as a 16-year-old caught the eye of some big European names, including Borussia Dortmund.

After featuring 41 times under Pep Clotet, Bellingham would be sold to Dortmund for a fee of £30.15m. In his three years at the Signal Iduna Park, Bellingham's maturity has increased even further, becoming one of the first names on Gareth Southgate's England teamsheet in the process, scoring his first international goal against Iran in last year's World Cup.

Having featured 132 times and scoring 24 times for Dortmund, the now 20-year-old has recently made a £133.9m move to Real Madrid, which is said to have ramifications to the finances of Blues' , due to various clauses in the initial deal with Dortmund.

5 Ollie Watkins - (Brentford to Aston Villa)

Another West Midlands themed transfer follows, in the shape of Ollie Watkins' move from Brentford to Aston Villa in the same transfer window.

Watkins was touted by his former Brentford boss Dean Smith for a fee of £34m after scoring 26 goals in all competitions the previous season as the Bees were defeated in the play-off final.

His first goals for Villa came in the form of a 'perfect hat-trick' during a remarkable 7-2 win against then reigning champions Liverpool. Since then, he has become a mainstay in the starting lineup under three different managers, scoring 43 times in 116 appearances so far.

Earlier this year, Watkins became the first player in Villa's Premier League history to score in five consecutive games during his rich vein of form under Unai Emery which led the club into the UEFA Conference League.

4 Joao Pedro - (Watford to Brighton)

The first of two deals in this current window is next, as Brazilian Joao Pedro made the move from Watford to Brighton.

Pedro has been one of Watford's star players since his move from Fluminese in 2020, and has become Brighton's club record signing in a fee estimated at £34.2m, according to Transfermarkt.

Despite the Hornets' recently underwhelming Championship season, Pedro accumulated 15 goal contributions in 35 league appearances. He also scored nine in the club's most recent Premier League season, and his next step to Roberto De Zerbi's side will be an intriguing one to look out for.

3 Moussa Sissoko - (Newcastle United to Tottenham Hotspur)

As we now enter the top three biggest deals in Championship history, the next player didn't play a single game prior to his move out of the division.

After three-and-a-half seasons at Newcastle, Moussa Sissoko was one of many high-reputation players who departed following relegation to the Championship in 2016, with Tottenham acquiring his services for a fee of £35m.

After moving to North London, Sissoko spent five years under the management of Mauricio Pochettino and latterly Jose Mourinho as a regular in Spurs' midfield.

Despite his underrated performances, his time at the club may be best known for conceding a penalty in the first minute of Spurs' Champions League final defeat by Liverpool. Sissoko has since featured for Watford and Ligue 1 outfit Nantes.

2 Nathan Ake - (Bournemouth to Manchester City)

The runner-up on this list again never featured in a Championship game for the selling club, as Nathan Ake departed for Pep Guardiola's side following Bournemouth's Premier League relegation in 2020.

The fee involved was in the region of £45.3m, as despite the Cherries' return to the second tier Ake was one of the more underrated centre-backs in the Premier League, and still is to this day. He featured 121 times for Bournemouth over four seasons, scoring 11 times.

Since his move to the Etihad, Ake has become more of a prominent feature every season, having most recently played 41 times in all competitions last season including a start in City's Champions League success over Inter Milan , subsequently becoming a treble winner.

1 James Maddison - (Leicester City to Tottenham Hotspur)

The most expensive transfer in Championship history took place this summer, as Spurs eventually prized the England international away from the King Power Stadium.

Leicester were relegated with the most expensive squad and wage bill to ever do so in Premier League history, meaning a mass exodus was to be expected.Throughout the early stages of the summer window, it was a constant two-way battle between both Spurs and Newcastle to sign the 27-year-old, who still managed 19 goal contributions despite his club massively underachieving last season.

In the end, Ange Postecoglu was able to name Maddison as the first signing of his tenure at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for an estimated fee of £46.3m.