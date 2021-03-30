Eight points from their last five games have boosted Wigan’s hopes of League One survival and allowed fans to dream.

The last 12 months have been nightmarish for Latics supporters – who have seen the club go into administration, get relegated, get stripped of its assets via the transfer market and lose its manager – but they could yet end 2020/21 with a flourish.

Wigan are now just a point away from safety and have a game in hand over Northampton Town in 20th, hinting that there could be light at the end of the tunnel.

Strong performances in their two games around the Easter weekend could catapult the Latics up the table and out of the relegation zone.

While supporters nervously await their next chance to see Wigan in action, we’ve scoured Transfermarkt’s records to look back at some of the most experienced heads ever to pull on the club’s colours.

With that in mind, here are the top 10 oldest players to ever feature for Wigan Athletic…