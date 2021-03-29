The top 10 oldest players to ever feature for Swindon Town

Swindon are fighting for their lives at the moment in League One but with two wins in their last three games it looks like The Robins might have turned a corner.

New manager John Sheridan joined the club in November, after the departure of Richie Wellens, but he has been unable to draw his side clear of relegation danger so far.

Sheridan will still be very aware of the drop zone with the likes of Blackpool, Peterborough and Portsmouth still to come before the league seasons ends.

Swindon currently sit in 19th place and are just one point above the final relegation spot currently occupied by AFC Wimbledon.

The club desperately need their more experienced players to make a difference in these final games including the likes of 36-year-old goalkeeper Lee Camp.

Speaking of experience here’s a look at the 10 oldest players ever to have represented Swindon Town. How many of them have played in your era?