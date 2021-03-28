The top 10 oldest players to ever feature for Swansea City

Swansea City will be hoping to get their promotion push back on track after the international break.

The defeat to Cardiff City last weekend was a frustrating one and has left them six points back from the top two, though they do have a game in hand over the sides above them.

Steve Cooper has done a fantastic job since he took charge last summer and deserves a huge amount of credit, whether or not he takes the Swans up to Premier League this term.

The 41-year-old’s experience in youth setups has been clear to see with a number of young players thriving under him at the Liberty Stadium

It’s not all been about youth, however, and there’s no argument that Swansea would not be where they are now in the table without the goals of the experienced Andre Ayew.

Our focus today is on some experienced heads of the club’s past and we’ve scoured the Transfermarkt records to find the top 10 oldest players to ever feature for Swansea…