The top 10 oldest players to ever feature for Rotherham United

Rotherham United are fighting for their lives to remain in the Championship, but despite having games in hand it’s going to be very difficult with such a fixture backlog.

COVID issues have ran rife at the Millers this season, forcing the postponement of several matches and they’re now four games behind their nearest rivals outside of the drop zone in Birmingham City with just three points separating them.

Paul Warne will need to call on all his experienced players for the run-in with such a busy schedule, but they have just four players aged 30 or above with the majority of the squad in their mid-20’s.

You can never beat experienced players though especially in a relegation battle and Rotherham have been in a few of those in their time, and they’ve also had some iconic ageing players too.

Let’s look at the top 10 oldest players to ever feature competitively for the Millers!