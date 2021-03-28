The top 10 oldest players to ever feature for Reading FC

Reading are on course secure a top-six finish this campaign in the Championship which would be a huge achievement for the Royals and outline the progress that has been made by them this year.

However, it is going to be a very nervy last eight games of the campaign with them holding just a three-point advantage on seventh place Bournemouth who also have a game in hand on them. While there are also the likes of Cardiff City and Middlesbrough are also there or thereabouts and could manage to break into the play-offs.

The Royals have not been close to getting promoted since they were beaten in the 2016/17 play-off final against Huddersfield Town. Since then they had been battling more towards the bottom half of the Championship table, but they are now aiming to secure a return to the top-flight for the first time since they were relegated during the 2012/13 campaign.

While we wait to see whether Reading can achieve that, we have taken a look back at some former players and put together a list of the Royals’ top 10 oldest ever players. Click ‘next’ to scroll through the list…