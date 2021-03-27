The top 10 oldest players to ever feature for Preston North End

Preston North End have been a team in recent years that have rarely turned to the experienced and ageing players to try and get them out of trouble – mainly because they haven’t really been in it.

Since their promotion back to the Championship in 2015, the Lilywhites have been predominantly a mid-table side, rarely being threatened with relegation although if they continue to lose games this season it could be incredibly tight.

North End’s current squad members aged 30 or over were actually added to in January with the additions of Greg Cunningham and Ched Evans, but before that it was mainly played in their mid-20’s who were close to or hitting their peak.

There have been times though where PNE have utilised players towards the end of their careers in their late 30’s, including some former fan favourites.

Let’s look at the top 10 oldest players to ever pull on the Lilywhites shirt.