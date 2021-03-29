The top 10 oldest players to ever feature for Oxford United

Oxford United kept their play-off hopes alive on Friday night as they beat Lincoln City by two goals to one at the Kassam Stadium.

Goals from Anthony Forde and Matty Taylor secured a big three points for the U’s, seeing them climb up to 11th in the Sky Bet League One table.

Oxford sit four points off the play-offs with a couple of games in hand on some of the teams above them, and the play-off places will still be on Karl Robinson’s radar.

The U’s seem to have the right blend of youth and experience in their squad, and it’s important that those older players step up to the plate between now and the end of the season.

On the topic of old players, who are the top 10 oldest players ever to feature for Oxford United?

Here, we count down from the 10th oldest and see who the oldest is. Click ‘NEXT’ and check our list…