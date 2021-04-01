The top 10 oldest players to ever feature for Millwall

Millwall have had a decent season under Gary Rowett, with the side currently in the top half of the Championship.

A frustration for all connected to the Lions will be the fact they didn’t manage to really push for the play-offs, although the foundations are in place to kick-on next season.

Rowett will hope that a few shrewd additions in the summer will transform the team, and it will be interesting to see who is brought in.

Finding experience can be key to helping a top six finish, and it’s fair to say Millwall have had some top-quality golden oldies over the years.

And, here we look at the ten oldest players to ever feature for the Londoners…