The top 10 oldest players to ever feature for Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town will be looking to end this season strongly before undergoing a summer of change under Nigel Clough.

Clough has made a positive impact since joining the Stags, but they are winless in their last five having picked up four draws on the spin.

The Stags sit 19th in Sky Bet League Two and nine points clear of the relegation zone, therefore will be looking to mathematically secure their league status as soon as possible.

At the weekend, the experienced midfielder Stephen Quinn scored his first goal for the Stags in a 1-1 draw with Tranmere Rovers.

At 34 years of age, Quinn is an experienced professional who will be key to helping the Stags avoid the drop this season.

But is he anywhere near the oldest player ever to feature for Mansfield? Here, we count down the top 10 to see who the oldest is…

Click ‘NEXT’ and check out our list!