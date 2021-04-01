The top 10 oldest players to ever feature for Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient have had their fair share of players over the years that have featured for the club towards the end of their careers.

The O’s are currently playing their football in League Two, and have impressed in recent weeks under the management of Jobi McAnuff.

McAnuff is still playing his football for Leyton Orient though, despite the Jamaican winger being 39 years old and will be hoping that he can play his part in their push for promotion into League One this term.

They’re sat ninth in the fourth-tier standings, and will fancy their chances of sneaking into the play-offs before the conclusion of this year’s campaign.

They’re set to return to action on Good Friday when they take on Mansfield Town, in what is likely to be a tricky test for McAnuff’s side.

We take a look at the top ten oldest players to ever feature for Leyton Orient.

Find out who is in at number ten, on the next page….