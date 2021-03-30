Do Not Sell My Personal Information
The top 10 oldest players to ever feature for Grimsby Town

Grimsby Town are enduring a particularly hard season this term.

After finishing mid-table last season the hope was that they would be able to consolidate their place again this time around, but unfortunately for supporters that hasn’t happened.

The Mariners are currently fighting to retain their place in the EFL with a spot in the National League looking like a distinct possibility.

If they’re going to stay up then Paul Hurst is going to need every scrap of experience available to him within his first team squad.

Grimsby have had some great experience in their ranks during recent seasons, so with that in mind we took to Transfermarkt to find the top 10 oldest players to ever feature for Grimsby Town.


