The top 10 oldest players to ever feature for Derby County

Over the last few years, a number of Derby County youngsters have broken into the first-team and really caught the eye at Pride Park.

Under Frank Lampard, the likes of Jayden Bogle, Max Lowe and Mason Bennett came to the fore and become regulars for the Rams.

The following season, under Phillip Cocu, the likes of Louie Sibley, Lee Buchanan and Jason Knight were the next ones to step up, and they have all become key players for the club since.

Wayne Rooney has followed on from Cocu in the sense that young players will always get a chance, no matter the situation they find themselves in. Louie Watson has recently been given his debut, and could be the next to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Will Hughes and Bogle.

At the other end of the spectrum, Derby have a lot of experienced players at the club. Who are the oldest players to have ever featured for the Rams?

Here, we take a look at the top 10…