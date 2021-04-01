The top 10 oldest players to ever feature for Charlton Athletic

Charlton Athletic will be hoping to be in the play-offs come the end of the Sky Bet League One season as they bid to make it back into the Sky Bet Championship.

They had the weekend just gone off and the time since their draw with AFC Wimbledon will surely have been used by Nigel Adkins to really try and get his message across ahead of the run-in.

Big games are on the horizon, too, with clashes against the likes of Doncaster Rovers and Lincoln City up next on the fixture list, with both also aiming for a top six finish.

Time will tell how they do, of course, and whilst we wait to see how they get on we’ve decided to take a look at some of the oldest players to have ever represent the club.

With that in mind, here are the ten oldest according to the records that transfermarkt hold on the club…