The top 10 oldest players to ever feature for Bristol Rovers

Bristol Rovers are not in a favourable position right now in League One and they are staring at the threat of relegation back to the fourth tier of English football.

There has been a lot of instability at the Gas this season, with the club going through three different managers in an attempt to arrest the situation they find themselves in.

Ben Garner was given his marching orders in November, Paul Tisdale couldn’t do anything to stop the slide and now it’s Joey Barton’s turn to try and steady the ship and turn the form around.

Barton is working with a squad that is mainly in their 20’s, and perhaps a lack of experience over the age of 30 in the squad is coming back to haunt them.

Speaking of experience, let’s look at the 10 oldest players to ever play for the Gas in their career – all of them coming since the turn of the Millennium.