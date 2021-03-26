The top 10 oldest players to ever feature for Brentford

Brentford are gunning for promotion from the Sky Bet Championship again this season as they look to finally make it into the Premier League.

It looks like Norwich City and then one other for the top two spots in the second tier with the Bees joined by Swansea City and Watford in the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League at the moment.

Certainly, they’ll want to avoid another play-off battle if they can as they know what a lottery that can be but it remains to be seen if they manage to do that.

That said, whilst we wait to see what they do let’s take a look at some of the oldest players to have represented the Bees over the years.

With the help of transfermarkt, here are the top ten oldest players to have ever featured for the west London side, with some well-known names in there…