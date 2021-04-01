The top 10 oldest players to ever feature for Bolton Wanderers

After a tough few years, Bolton Wanderers look to be finally back on track despite being in League Two right now.

There has been much fan apathy towards the team and the former board, but new ownership from Football Ventured Ltd has brought a renewed optimism, despite being relegated last season.

It looked like this season would be a struggle as well at one point, with Ian Evatt struggling to make an impact after his move from Barrow, but they’re now unbeaten in 13 matches and sit in the automatic promotion places.

Wanderers have a nice blend of youth and experience in their team, with seven players in their squad aged 30 or above who are in and around Evatt’s regular starting line-up.

They include the likes of Eoin Doyle and Kieran Lee who have been two of the catalysts for their success, but they won’t come close to being in the top 10 oldest players to ever play for Wanderers – let’s look at who those men are.