The top 10 oldest players to ever feature for Blackpool

Blackpool have managed to get themselves right into the mix of teams chasing one of the final spots in the play-off places in League One this season.

However, it is going to a major task for them to continue their form and momentum and make sure they stay ahead of a host of sides battling around them in the table. Whatever happens this season with the Tangerines play-off challenge they have shown a lot of progress throughout the course of the campaign and have a lot to build on heading into next term.

If they can earn promotion back to the Championship, it would be an excellent achievement for the club and show that they are once again ready to compete above their weight after years in the bottom two tiers of the Football League. Neil Critchley deserves a lot of credit for how he has developed a lot of the players there and built a good side to watch.

While we wait to see if Blackpool can earn promotion this term, we have taken a look back at some former players and put together a list of the Tangerines' top 10 oldest ever players.