Blackburn Rovers have had some wonderful players over the years.

After winning the Premier League title in the 1990s the club made their name with some top-level players over the years.

That led to a decade in the top flight during the 2000s after Rovers suffered relegation and promotion in the late 90s.

Fast-forward to the present day and there’s a much more pragmatic approach to the way that Blackburn recruit.

Under Tony Mowbray the focus for the club seems to be on developing talented young players, but that hasn’t always been the way at Ewood Park.

Blackburn have had some golden oldies during their time, but who are the experienced heads who have helped the club over the years.

We took to Transfermarkt to find out the top 10 oldest players to ever feature for Blackburn Rovers.