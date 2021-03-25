The top 10 oldest players to ever feature for Barnsley

Barnsley have enjoyed a simply remarkable season in the Championship under Valerien Ismael.

The Tykes escaped relegation on the final day of last season under Gerhard Struber, but looked to be heading down that road before the Austrian departed earlier this campaign.

Ismael has come in and done a tremendous job at the helm thus far, though, guiding Barnsley to an impressive fifth place in the Championship.

Ismael’s high-intensity, attacking style of play is really getting the best out of the club’s younger players.

Callum Styles is thriving at left wing-back, Callum Brittain is also doing so on the other side. Daryl Dike and Carlton Morris are looking threatening in the final third, and the defence looks solid as well.

On the contrary, Barnsley don’t have too many older, more experienced players in their ranks. Can you remember the oldest player ever to feature for Barnsley?

Check out our list to see who the top 10 oldest are…