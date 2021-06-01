The top 10 best English players to have played for Sunderland in the last 20 years – Agreed?

Sunderland have had some real highs and lows since the turn of the millennium.

After spending many years in the Premier League, the Black Cats have also had more than their fair share of campaigns in the EFL with time spent in the Championship, and more recently, League One.

While the team that Lee Johnson currently has is unlikely to be remembered as one of their greatest ever, it’s worth remembering some of the quality players who have graced the red and white stripes.

As well as some glorious players from overseas, Sunderland have a great record of playing top-level English talent.

But who are the club’s top 10 best English players to play for the Wearsiders over the last 20 years? FLW takes a look…