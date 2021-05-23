The top 10 best English players to have played for Rotherham United in the last 20 years – Agreed?

Rotherham United are preparing for life back in League One after being relegated from the Championship on a dramatic final day of the season.

The Millers led Cardiff City for a long period and it seemed as if Paul Warne’s side were set to pull off a hard-fought escape from relegation but unfortunately for fans of the South Yorkshire club, they couldn’t keep the Bluebirds out.

The good news is that Warne has recently confirmed that he will lead Rotherham next season as they look to bounce straight back up, while there have also been reports indicating he’s about to go on a shopping spree of sorts.

Last season was a testing one for Millers fans and they may well be appreciating a bit of a breather at the moment.

It’s going to be a busy summer though and you’d imagine plenty of supporters will be swapping their Rotherham shirts for an England one for the upcoming European Championships.

The Millers have had some brilliant English players over the past 20 years (from the start of the 2000/01 season), here are our top 10…