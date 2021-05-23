The top 10 best English players to have played for Nottingham Forest in the last 20 years – Agreed?

When it comes to player turnover, Nottingham Forest are no strangers to it.

In 2020/21, Forest made a total of 17 signings over the course of the season, and it promises to be another busy summer for the club in the transfer window.

Five loan players – Cyrus Christie, Anthony Knockaert, Filip Krovinovic, Luke Freeman and James Garner – have returned to their parent clubs, and there are also seven players out of contract who aren’t set to be offered new deals.

But Forest have three loanees returning from impressive spells in League One raring to go and make a mark in the Reds’ first-team under Chris Hughton; Jordan Gabriel, Brennan Johnson and Tyrese Fornah.

Johnson has featured for Wales this season and made his international debut earlier this campaign, but in terms of Englishmen, who are the best to have played for Forest in the last 20 years?

Here, we look at the top 10 best English players to have played for Forest since 2000…