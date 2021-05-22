The top 10 best English players to have played for Millwall in the last 20 years – Agreed?

There’s a lot for Millwall fans to be excited about looking ahead to next term.

Gary Rowett’s first two seasons in charge have seen the Lions finish 8th and 11th, so you feel he’ll be desperate to ensure the club can take the next step in 2021/22.

Keeping the current side together will be key to that, as will be adding some more quality through the transfer market.

Next season looks set to bring the return of fans, which will surely boost Rowett’s side at The Den.

Before then, Millwall supporters will likely be swapping their blue shirt for a white one with Gareth Southgate’s England team hoping to win this summer’s European Championships.

The south London club has had some fantastic English players over the past 20 years and today, we’ve ranked the top 10 best to have played for them during that period.

Let us know if you agree…