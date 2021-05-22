The top 10 best English players to have played for Ipswich Town in the last 20 years – Agreed? 

Ipswich Town have endured another challenging campaign in League One and they will be facing a major rebuild over the summer as Paul Cook looks to make some much-needed changes.

The Tractor Boys have not been able to achieve their goal of securing promotion back to the Championship in the last two seasons now. Paul Lambert’s departure and the departures of a lot of the players who have been in and around the squad the last few years signal a change in direction.

It has been a difficult period for the club over the last 20 years, and that has seen them drop down from the Premier League at the start of the period down to the third tier. However, there have still been a number of good English players that have been part of their side in that time.

With that in mind, we have had a go at creating a list of their top 10 best English players from the last 20 years. As you can imagine it was a difficult task, but see if you agree with our list and order here…