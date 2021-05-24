The top 10 best English players to have played for Hull City in the last 20 years – Agreed?

Hull City have had their fair share of players over the years that have made a positive impact at the KCOM Stadium.

The Tigers will be preparing for life back in the Championship next season, after winning promotion from the third-tier of English football under the management of Grant McCann.

McCann has used a number of English-born players in this year’s promotion-winning campaign, and he’ll be hoping that they can replicate those impressive showings heading into the 2021/22 campaign, which is set to get under way in August.

We take a look at the top-ten best English players to have played for Hull City in the last 20 years.

