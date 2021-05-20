The top 10 best English players to have played for Coventry City in the last 20 years – Agreed?

Coventry City will be eager to get a good summer transfer window under their belts this off-season as they now look to really establish themselves in the Championship.

The last few years have been really positive on the pitch for the Sky Blues with them back in the second tier having worked their way up from League Two in pretty short order in the last few years.

Of course, they’ll be looking to get back into the Premier League eventually but, of course, patience may well need to be the key in that regard.

Even so, they’ve had players over the last two decades that have featured in the top flight and several of them make up the following list concerning the best ten English players to have featured for the club since 2001.

Take a look at our selections and see if you agree with our picks in the following slides…