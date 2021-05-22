Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic

The top 10 best English players to have played for Charlton Athletic in the last 20 years – Agreed?

Published

9 mins ago

on

Promotion back to the Championship may have to wait until next season but there’s still plenty for Charlton Athletic to be positive about.

Nigel Adkins’ appointment has proven a strong one so far and it seems as though he’ll get a chance to shape his squad over the summer.

If he can get the right players in, the Addicks will surely have to be among the frontrunners for promotion next season.

Charlton fans may well be enjoying the break from League One football but you feel many will be swapping their red shirts for white ones ahead of the European Championships this summer.

Gareth Southgate took England to the World Cup semi-final and will be hoping to go a few steps further this time around – likely cheered on by plenty of Addicks fans.

Charlton have had some fantastic English players over the past 20 years. Here, we’ve highlighted the 10 best…


