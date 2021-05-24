The top 10 best English players to have played for Cardiff City in the last 20 years – Agreed?

Cardiff City are facing a crucial summer period where they will be aiming to make the right sort of improvements under Mick McCarthy as they aim to mount a promotion challenge.

The Bluebirds will be frustrated that they were not able to get closer to the top-six in the Championship this term, with their poor start under Neil Harris ultimately telling despite McCarthy doing good work after taking over. The pressure will now be on for him to continue that into next season.

Over the last 20 years, the Bluebirds have had a host of quality players representing them and helping them earn promotion on four occasions in that time. Once from Division 3, once from Division 2 and then twice from the Championship. During that time the club have had a lot of talented English players within their ranks.

With that in mind, we have decided to try and select the top 10 best English players to have played for Cardiff in the last 20 years. There were some tough decisions made over a few so see if you agree with our list…