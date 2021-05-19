The top 10 best English players to have played for Bristol City in the last 20 years – Agreed?

A new era is beginning at Bristol City, with 11 players released ahead of the summer and Nigel Pearson keen to get the rebuilding process underway.

Jamie Paterson’s departure meant there are now no longer any players at the club that were part of the side that famously beat Manchester United in the Carabao Cup under Lee Johnson.

Such was the disastrous way that it ended, that Robins supporters will likely have been begging for the 2020/21 campaign to end and looking forward to their break from EFL football over the next few months.

It would be a break from the game completely, however, and with the European Championships set to be played this month, it seems likely that much of the Ashton Gate faithful will be swapping their red shirts for a white one.

City have had some fantastic English players over the years and they’re our focus today.

In fact, we’ve outlined the top 10 best English players to have played for the club over the past 20 years…