The top 10 best English players to have played for Brentford in the last 20 years – Agreed?

Brentford will be hoping they can win promotion into the Premier League this term under the management of Thomas Frank.

The Bees are 1-0 down heading into the second-leg of their play-off semi-final against AFC Bournemouth though, after a frustrating defeat at the Vitality Stadium.

Brentford narrowly missed out on promotion into the top-flight in last year’s campaign, as they were beaten by Fulham in the Championship play-off final.

They’ve had their fair share of players come and go over the years, with plenty of English members of the squad catching the eye with some strong performances.

A good example of this nowadays is Ivan Toney, with the Northampton-born striker spearheading Brentford’s charge for promotion this season, after moving from Peterborough United in the summer of 2020.

We take a look at the top-ten best English players to have played for Brentford in the last 20 years.

