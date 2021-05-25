The top 10 best English players to have played for Bolton Wanderers in the last 20 years – Agreed?

Bolton Wanderers are facing a vital summer period now as they try to prepare for life back in League One after they secured automatic promotion from the fourth tier.

Ian Evatt managed to galvanise his side to an excellent run of form in the second half of the campaign to secure their automatic promotion, after initially finding consistent results hard to come by in his first few months in charge. However, confidence can be high now that after a few years of low points, the Trotters can now get back on the up and start to climb back up the leagues.

The last 20 years have been very eventful at Bolton, they have gone from a team capable of challenging for Europe in the Premier League to one that has nearly even gone under and had to endure a year in League Two. During that time there have been many excellent English players to have represented the club.

With that in mind, we have created a list of the top 10 English players to have played for Bolton in the last two decades. This was a very hard list to put together but see if you agree with our selections here…