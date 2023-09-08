Leicester City managed to get a deal over the line for Tom Cannon on deadline day, signing him from Everton for around £6m.

That figure is according to Alan Nixon, who believes a few other sides were in the race to seal his signature.

Cannon's former loan club Preston North End offered £5m to recruit him, but Leicester were able to offer a better financial package after cashing in on the likes of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes during the summer.

The Foxes also beat Middlesbrough and Sunderland in the race - and now have a 20-year-old at their disposal who will only get better as he secures more game time under his belt.

Leicester recruited plenty of players in the summer who have the ability to grow into even better individuals - and Cannon is one of them considering he's only 20 at this point.

What other forward options do Leicester City have?

In terms of central strikers, they didn't actually have that many options before Cannon came in.

Jamie Vardy, who is set to turn 37 next summer, is one option.

And Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka, both of whom were linked with moves away from the King Power Stadium in the summer and could potentially be on their way out of the club in January.

Burnley, who were crowned Championship champions last year, moved for a striker late in the window last summer like Leicester did this year with Halil Dervisoglu coming in.

Although the Turkey international didn't make too much of an impact at Turf Moor, he was another option that Vincent Kompany could utilise with the Clarets not having many forward options before his arrival.

And with Jay Rodriguez spending a chunk of the season out injured, having that depth was important.

Leicester have definitely made the right call by bringing Cannon in - but what role should he have?

What role should Tom Cannon have at Leicester City?

It has been reported by Leicestershire Live journalist Jordan Blackwell that the Foxes' boss Enzo Maresca didn't even speak to Cannon before he signed.

And with this in mind, Blackwell believes he may not be a key player straight away, which may not come as a surprise to some considering Vardy, Iheanacho and Daka are other options at Maresca's disposal.

However, the Irishman has already proved himself at this level with Preston, registering eight goals in 20 league appearances for the Lilywhites during the second half of last term.

Scoring consistently for the Lilywhites, he has established himself as another Cameron Archer with the Sheffield United star previously shining at Preston but being sold by a Premier League club like Cannon has.

Archer was sold for £18m in the summer - and Cannon could easily be worth similar if he plays regularly for Leicester this term and scores regularly.

Aston Villa were only able to sell Archer for that much because he played regularly for Middlesbrough during the second of last term.

Because of how much his valuation could increase, Cannon should definitely be a key part of Maresca's squad immediately.

You could understand it if the 20-year-old wasn't part of the first-team squad straight away if he wasn't ready to compete at this level - but he clearly showed he can from his time at Deepdale.

He either needs to be one of the first names on the teamsheet or someone who can come off the bench to be a difference-maker during the latter stages of games.

The young forward can't be sat in the stands at this delicate stage of his career. 20 is an age when careers can be made and broken.