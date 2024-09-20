This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Following interest from Maccabi Tel Aviv in Sheffield Wednesday's Pol Valentin, Owls boss Danny Rohl has issued a hands-off warning for the Spanish right-back.

The Sheffield Star reported that the 27-year-old was being considered by Tel Aviv, who have tempted the Spaniard with Europa League football.

His bright start at Hillsborough has clearly grabbed the attention of the Israeli side, but Rohl is adamant his full-back is not for sale.

Speaking to journalist Rob Staton, the Wednesday boss said: "No. He is part of my squad. We need the competition at the right full back position. That's for me, no. No question mark."

Valentin's performances impressed the Wednesday faithful last season following his move from Spanish outfit Sporting Gijon for an undisclosed fee.

Despite being former boss, Xisco Munoz's signing, Rohl is keen to keep hold of him.

Wednesday issue claimed over interest from Maccabi Tel Aviv in Valentin

FLW's Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit, Patrick McKenna, has insisted he is thrilled with Rohl's stance on Valentin's interest and believes it is inappropriate timing from Tel Aviv.

"I'm delighted Rohl has come out and said the man is not for sale. There is no way we should be thinking about selling him at this stage. Valentine this season has been quite impressive.

"He's shown what he can do and kept on with his form last season. I think I would start him ahead of Valery or Palmer on the right-hand side, he's certainly made that place his own and it's his to lose, in my opinion.

"The timing of the bid from Maccabi Tel Aviv is slightly ridiculous. The transfer window has shut so if we did sell him we wouldn't have time to find a replacement.

"With Rohl getting in a replacement, they would be behind on shaping him into the team. It would probably be around christmas before they are actually up and running.

"We have to say no to it, he's a key part of our squad, and I'm glad he's staying with Wednesday."

Valentin is a key player for Rohl

Valentin's start at Hillsborough has proved to be a welcomed addition from the Owls faithful.

Valentin's statistics from the 2023/24 Championship season per FotMob Appearances 36 Successful dribbles 46 Dribble success % 63.9% Touches in opposition box 36 Possession won in final 3rd 12

His form at the back end of last season saw him as a consistent starter under Rohl, as he showed his importance in the Owl's staying up last season.

Going forward, he has worked well under Rohl, with brilliant dribbling down the right flank and has a hard-working attitude fit for any Wednesday team.

Currently, he faces competition from Yan Valery and Liam Palmer, and if he doesn't get his required game time, he might favour a move away from Hillsborough.

Despite this, his impact on Wednesday's squad has seen him quickly become a fan favourite with all parties keen to keep hold of him.

Rohl will have to be wary over Valentin's future

There will be a worry in the Wednesday camp over the Spaniard's near future. Valentin's contract is currently set to expire at the end of the season.

This rejection of Tel Aviv's bid could come back to bit them if the Spaniard was to leave for a free in the summer.

But, the likelihood is Rohl will look to sit down and sort out a new deal for his right-back, judging by his comments about the initial bid.

It's not a concern for the time-being, but with interest surrounding Valentin, they should be looking to tie him down with a new contract soon.