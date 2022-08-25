“The timing is very odd” – Stoke City make significant decision: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

After a slow start to the new season, Stoke City announced the departure of manager Michael O’Neill this morning.

O’Neill took over at the Bet365 in November 2019 but since his time at the club he has failed to make much progress having finished 15th in his first season in charge then 14th the two following seasons.

Despite making a fair number of signings this summer, the Potters haven’t found form and having won one, drawn one and lost three games so far this season, Stoke felt it was time for a change.

Following his departure, we asked three writers here at FLW if they think this is the right decision.

Carla Devine

You’ve got to feel sorry for Michael O’Neill in some aspects. His time at Stoke hasn’t been all plain sailing and he has shown consistency having got them solid 14th place finishes over the past two seasons. However, based off that he was always going to be under pressure this season.

Given their poor start to the season, especially after O’Neill has built this squad himself, there was always going to be question marks over his future and on a football basis you can understand why he has been dismissed.

You could argue that the players maybe need a bit longer to settle in with one another and find their rhythm but if you fall too far behind early on in the season, it can make the rest of the campaign quite a struggle which they are clearly trying to avoid.

That being said, the timing of this decision feels odd. O’Neill has just been able to build this squad completely and if his future was so much in doubt, surely it would’ve made more sense to replace him before pre-season and let someone else build their own squad.

Marcus Ally

The timing is very odd considering Stoke could have given a new manager a full pre-season and transfer window to prepare for this season.

However, all things considered, it is still the right call, one of the most expensive squads in the division has not been realising its potential for some time, and it has been a surprising move for the Potters to show far more patience with O’Neill than they did with Gary Rowett or Nathan Jones.

With Sean Dyche available, similar to when Middlesbrough dismissed Neil Warnock to pounce on Chris Wilder, the Potters may have been persuaded to pull the trigger due to the quality of current out-of-work managers.

O’Neill has taken them to a better place than where they were when he arrived, but it is now time for someone else to take the reins.

Toby Wilding

This does feel like the right decision for Stoke to have ultimately come to with regards to O’Neill’s future.

Considering Stoke’s are understandably aiming for promotion back to the Premier League, a 14th place finish in the Championship last season meant O’Neill was already under pressure coming into this season.

A poor start to the campaign will have done little to alter that, meaning it certainly looked to be time for a change in the Potteries to allow plenty of time for a new manager to turn things around, especially with the fan frustration that appears to have been growing around the club.

With that in mind, it looks as though Stoke have come to the right decision, although it does seem strange to have given O’Neill so much of the transfer window to work on the squad, if he was so close to being given his marching orders