‘The timing felt off’ – Cardiff City make decision on key figure’s future: Fan’s voice

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Fan’s Voice’ series, where we gather original opinions from those closest to the clubs concerned on matters surrounding their team and share them with a wider audience…

Cardiff City have recently announced that Neil Harris has left the club after a poor run of results in the Championship.

Harris was appointed as the Bluebirds’ manager back in 2019, but he has struggled to put together a positive run of results in this year’s campaign.

Cardiff are currently sat 15th in the second-tier standings, and are just nine points clear of the relegation zone after their opening 24 matches this term.

Football League World’s Cardiff City fan Ben Johnsey reacted to the news of Harris’ departure, and was left surprised by the timing of the club’s decision to part company with the former Millwall forward.

“Sitting 15th in the table and 13 points off the play-offs, fans were screaming for change. They got their wish and Neil Harris has been sacked just five months after finishing in the top-six.

“Though I believe Harris needed to go, the timing felt off. Having just spent over £1 million on Max Watters and Perry Ng fans assumed the board was sticking with Harris.

“Though after just one game for the pair the manager that bought them was gone, this begs the question, why give a manager money who was one game away from the sack? While only Vincent Tan himself can answer this it still leaves fans confused.”

Johnsey also admitted that he would have given Harris one more match in charge to try and prove a point to the club’s board, but did highlight that his style of play has been one of the main reasons as to why the Bluebirds have struggled in this year’s campaign so far.

“Personally I would have let him go after the Wycombe game, with fans outraged having lost to the side at the bottom of the table many were surprised to see him keep his job. The spirits of Cardiff fans quickly started to drop, with many infuriated with Harris’s post match press conferences which felt like a broken record.

“While the results were bad Harris’ work off the pitch was good. Wanting to bring down the age of the squad by signing younger cheaper players this showed a clear goal that excited fans, and one many don’t want to lose when a new manager is appointed.

“I believe Harris’ downfall came at the start of the season when he tried to change the style of play, which did not go to plan. Losing two out of their first three, Cardiff were in a downward spiral and Harris had to do something, this resulted in the manager over correcting and playing a style of play that would put any fan to sleep.”

A number of names have been linked with the managerial vacancy, with former Cardiff City winger Craig Bellamy being one of those, which was exclusively revealed by us at Football League World.

The 41-year-old made over 80 appearances for the Bluebirds, and is yet to step into a managerial role at senior level in English football.

Johnsey revealed that he would have liked to have seen Bellamy appointed, but felt as though his side would go with a ‘safer option’, who could guide them away from the relegation zone this season.

“So who comes in? Personally I would like to see Craig Bellamy take the helm, while it’s a risk I feel he would command respect, play a better style of football while also continuing the process of improving the academy. Though this is very unlikely, Cardiff will likely go for a safer option with a view of avoiding dropping further into a relegation battle.

“If so I would like the club to target Paul Cook, doing a good job in his time at Wigan and having also worked with star striker Kieffer Moore I feel he fits the bill.”

Mick McCarthy is expected to take charge of the club, with talkSPORT reporting that his appointment is seemingly imminent until the end of the 2020/21 season.

It is also claimed that former Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook was offered the job, but is pursuing a long-term move to another club.

Johnsey admitted that he doesn’t think McCarthy is the right manager to take charge of Cardiff City, and highlighted his concerns over the future of some of the club’s younger players if the former Ipswich Town boss was to be appointed.

“The current favourite for the job is former Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy, while I would prefer him over the likes of Tony Pulis, I don’t believe McCarthy to be the man for the job, as I’m mainly concerned what his arrival would mean for the academy and players on the brink of the first-team.

“His appointment would likely be on a short-term basis, meaning he would likely be more focused on his job now then the long-term future of the club.”

Disclaimer: The views cast from various supporters in the Fan’s Voice series do not represent those of Football League World.