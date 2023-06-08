Carlton Palmer believes that Ryan Mason is ready for his first permanent managerial job, and he feels the Spurs coach joining Swansea could be ‘win-win’ for all parties.

Who will the next Swansea manager be?

Whilst Russell Martin is still technically in charge of the Welsh side, it’s no secret that he is poised to join Southampton once a compensation issue has been sorted out between the two clubs.

Therefore, the Welsh side are on the lookout for his successor already, and it has been claimed that Mason is on their radar.

The 31-year-old is a coach at Tottenham and has had two different interim spells in charge of the Londoners, including for the final part of the current season. And, whilst he made it clear he felt he was ready for the job permanently, Spurs have turned to Ange Postecoglou.

So, Mason may be keen on a move elsewhere to fulfil his managerial ambitions, and Palmer told FLW that he would be a good fit for Swansea.

“It's clear that Ryan wants a manager's job, and whenever he has taken over as a caretaker for Spurs he has conducted himself well and done a good job. I think the time is right for Ryan to dip his toe into his first managerial role, and I think this could be a win-win, for Ryan and Swansea.”

It remains to be seen whether Mason will stay on at Spurs following Postecoglou’s arrival, as his backroom team is yet to be finalised amid reports he wants to bring a few coaches from Celtic with him.

Will Ryan Mason join Swansea?

Many would agree with Palmer’s stance here, as Mason does fit the profile for the sort of coach that Swansea want. He is young, with fresh ideas, and he will encourage a passing game, which is obviously important as they look to build on the work that Martin has done over the past few years.

Plus, the fact he has had a job with Spurs, admittedly only on an interim basis, shows he can deal with the pressure of such a role, and he has handled the media well during his time in charge, so he has the temperament to succeed in management.

There are others in the frame for the job though, notably Chris Davies, and that gives you an indication of the way Swansea are going to go. However, if it is Mason who is in charge of the first Championship game of the campaign in August, then I don’t think too many Swansea fans would be complaining. So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out.