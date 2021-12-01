‘The time has come’ – Should Ipswich Town part company with forward in January? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Several League One clubs are interested in Ipswich Town striker James Norwood, as per a Football League World exclusive.

The 31-year-old is yet to start a league game for the Tractor Boys this season, appearing just twice from the bench.

Norwood has been confined to U23 football with Ipswich in recent weeks, netting their second goal during a 4-1 win over Watford yesterday afternoon.

Lincoln City, Oxford United, Plymouth Argyle and Portsmouth have all been credited with an interest in the experienced striker as January nears.

Three of our writers here at FLW share their thoughts as to whether Ipswich would be wise to let him depart in January…

Toby Wilding

It would seem to make sense for Ipswich to part company with Norwood in the January window.

Admittedly that could risk leaving them short on numbers in attack if QPR were to recall Macauley Bonne, but even if that was to happen, you feel it would be hard for Norwood to force his way back into the picture at Ipswich if he stayed.

The striker has struggled to rediscover the prolific form with Tranmere he showed in the National League and League Two previously, and it is clear he is well down the pecking order at Ipswich, so they could cope without him if he was to leave.

Meanwhile, Norwood staying could generate an unwelcome distraction behind the scenes given the uncertainty it would generate around his future.

Add in the fact that with his contract expiring next summer, this is Ipswich’s last chance to receive a fee for the 31-year-old, and it does seem as though a parting of the ways could be best for all concerned, giving Norwood a chance to kick start his career elsewhere.

Charlie Gregory

It seems as though Ipswich have already made up their minds about whether or not they want to keep James Norwood but based on his previous experience, his goalscoring ability and the current interest in his services, they might be making the wrong call.

The striker may be getting on and the Tractor Boys may have other options in attack but there is no question that he can still do a job at this level. He’s scored goals frequently in League One and Two so there is no reason why he couldn’t still be a decent option for Ipswich.

Even if he isn’t starting games, there is no reason why he can’t play a part off the bench or in rotation – unless the player himself isn’t happy with the arrangement.

To be fair, Norwood could certainly be a regular starter elsewhere. If Ipswich can’t offer that to him, then the best thing to do may be to leave – but if not, there is no reason why Ipswich should sell.

Chris Thorpe

Absolutely, the time has come for both parties to go their separate ways.

He isn’t going to get in ahead of the likes of Macauley Bonne, Conor Chaplin or even Joe Pigott right now, so he should just cut his losses.

There is bound to be plenty of interest in a player of his quality and I’m sure Ipswich would be open to either a loan or a transfer agreement.

Paul Cook has made it clear that he doesn’t want him about the place by transfer listing him, so this is only going to go one way.

It’ll be a sad end to what could’ve been a great partnership.