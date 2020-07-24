This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest playmaker Joao Carvalho’s recent absence was reportedly down, in part, to Sabri Lamouchi’s frustration at his attitude.

The 23-year-old has not featured since the end of June and was not even named in the squad for the final day clash against Stoke City – which ultimately saw them miss out on the play-offs.

According to The Athletic, his absence is partly due to Lamouchi’s frustration at the Portuguese’s attitude.

It is understood the attacking midfielder did not contest getting dropped from the side or show increased effort on the training ground.

So, following this update should the Reds look to offload him this summer?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

It all depends on whether Lamouchi stays or not.

For me, Lamouchi needs to be given another go next season and, in the event of that, Forest need to allow him to do what he wants with the playing squad.

You’d imagine that will involve shifting Carvalho out of the squad and using the funds to strengthen elsewhere, with the manager clearly unimpressed by the playmaker’s attitude.

However, if Lamouchi moves on, Forest have a decision to make and the new management team might be a little bit keener to build their side around his talents.

That would be a case of player power winning, which in my opinion, isn’t a good thing

George Harbey

I think it’s inevitable that Carvalho will be on his way out of the City Ground this summer, to be honest.

He is a player who has undeniable talent, that’s clear to see, but he has failed to show that on multiple occasions for the Reds over the past couple of seasons, and I don’t think he suits the physicality of the league.

Finances are bound to be tight for every side this summer, and if Forest are to raise funds, they may see Carvalho as their most valuable, unwanted asset, and I expect him to leave this summer.

Sometimes managers have their favourite players, and Carvalho just isn’t one of them under Lamouchi. He isn’t part of his plans, and if he isn’t banging down the door asking to play week in, week out, this suggests his head isn’t quite in the right place.

Sam Rourke

I think the time has come now.

Put simply, it’s quite evident that Carvalho is not a fundamental figure in Sari Lamouchi’s plans at Nottingham Forest and it looks inevitable that he’ll depart this summer.

No doubt a top quality player on his day, these reports of attitude problems from the midfielder go a long way in suggesting why he hasn’t featured as much for the Reds this season.

I do fear that Forest may struggle to recoup anything near the figure they forked out to bring him to the City Ground, but there is no point keeping him around the place if he’s not going to be utilised.