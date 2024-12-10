In an open letter to the Millwall supporters, Neil Harris has explained why he has decided to leave the club after this weekend's match against Middlesbrough. The news of Harris' imminent departure came as a big shock to many in the EFL world. Harris had returned to The Den, where he is, and always will be, a legend, to help the club escape relegation last season. He achieved that and then got the Lions off to a strong start this season. The rugged side that Harris built took seven points from a possible nine at home to three promotion favourites - Burnley, Leeds United and Sunderland - showing how tough it was to come into the Lions' domain and win. But his tenure with The news of Harris' imminent departure came as a big shock to many in the EFL world. Harris had returned to The Den, where he is, and always will be, a legend, to help the club escape relegation last season. He achieved that and then got the Lions off to a strong start this season. The rugged side that Harris built took seven points from a possible nine at home to three promotion favourites - Burnley, Leeds United and Sunderland - showing how tough it was to come into the Lions' domain and win. But his tenure with Millwall , his second as their permanent manager and fourth overall, including the ex-striker's playing days, is to end on Saturday, making Wednesday night's clash with another promotion-chasing side, Sheffield United, his last at The Den before he leaves.

Neil Harris explains shock Millwall departure decision

"Being here always felt like home, as a player, as a captain, and as a manager. We are a family, and it's been my life for so many years. But I always said when I returned that I would leave when the time felt right, and now is that time. "Coming back last season and all the highs that came with it will never be rivalled. It was one of the highlights of my career. We fought together as a team, as fans and as a united football club. 2023/24 Championship table Team P GD Points 12 Cardiff City 46 -17 62 13 Millwall 46 -10 59 14 Swansea City 46 -6 57 15 Watford 46 0 56 16 Sunderland 46 -2 56 17 Stoke City 46 -11 56 The manager continued: "We have some special characters in this team. They are dedicated and hungry to do well. With the right encouragement and support, I’m sure they can achieve great things. "I would like to thank all the staff at the club for their loyalty and support and especially the owner, James Berylson, for welcoming me back. He's been superb to work with, and I will always be grateful for the great friendship we shared. "We have the most passionate fans in the country, and your support has meant the world to me. We are often misunderstood, but the uniqueness of The manager has said the reason behind his exit is because "the time felt right." He was brought in to save the club; he did that and then some, leaving Millwall in a much better state than he last found it in. Harris signed an 18-month deal upon his return in February, so would have been out of contract at the end of this season anyway, had he seen out the remaining time on his deal. "Today I am announcing that I will be leaving Millwall Football Club after Saturday’s game against Middlesbrough," Harris said, via an open letter on the club's website . "This isn’t an easy decision, as everyone knows this club is more than a job to me, it's my club, and always will be."Being here always felt like home, as a player, as a captain, and as a manager. We are a family, and it's been my life for so many years. But I always said when I returned that I would leave when the time felt right, and now is that time. "Coming back last season and all the highs that came with it will never be rivalled. It was one of the highlights of my career. We fought together as a team, as fans and as a united football club. Millwall were 21st in the league and one point above the bottom three when he left Gillingham to come back to The Den. The side then took 26 points from their remaining 13 games, pushing them to nine points above the drop zone come the end of the season.The manager continued: "We have some special characters in this team. They are dedicated and hungry to do well. With the right encouragement and support, I’m sure they can achieve great things. "I would like to thank all the staff at the club for their loyalty and support and especially the owner, James Berylson, for welcoming me back. He's been superb to work with, and I will always be grateful for the great friendship we shared. "We have the most passionate fans in the country, and your support has meant the world to me. We are often misunderstood, but the uniqueness of Millwall is also what makes us so special. "I wish all of my friends at Millwall Football Club the best for the rest of the season and I will see you soon. Chopper."

Millwall will struggle to fill Neil Harris' shoes with whoever they appoint

Some things in life can't be replicated. They can't be manufactured or put together artificially, some things just are what they are. A phenomenon. That's what Harris was and is to Millwall.

His connection with the club, with the supporters, is irreplicable.

Millwall are only six points off the play-offs at the time of Harris announcing his impending exit. Their hopes of a top six finish weren't that strong, but they have almost certainly been thrown out of the window now.

As the saying goes, you never want to be the guy to follow the guy. You struggle to imagine who the heck the Lions will bring in that can have as big of an impact as Harris has had at The Den.