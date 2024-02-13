Highlights Derby County are currently in the hunt for a top two finish in League One, showing their potential for promotion.

Regardless of their promotion quest, Derby will have a busy summer making changes to their squad, with 12 players out of contract.

Louie Sibley's future at Derby is uncertain, and a departure may be the best outcome for all parties involved, according to fan pundit Shaun.

Derby County are firmly in the hunt for a top two finish in League One, as Paul Warne looks to take the club back to the Championship.

Derby County in promotion race

It promises to be a really exciting end to the campaign in the third tier, with arguably the top six still in the mix to finish in the automatic promotion places, and it’s the Rams who currently occupy the second spot.

There’s a lot of football to be played between now and May, so Warne will not be getting carried away, and his experience could be vital, as he has won promotion to the Championship with Rotherham in the past.

Derby County set for busy summer

Regardless of what happens in Derby’s promotion quest, it seems the East Midlands outfit will have a very busy summer.

There are 12 players out of contract at Pride Park in the summer, so Warne is going to have to oversee changes to the squad.

And, one of those players is Louie Sibley.

There was a lot of excitement around the midfielder when he broke into the team in the 2019/20 campaign, where he scored five times in 11 appearances.

However, it’s fair to say that Sibley hasn’t gone on to hit the heights that many expected, even though he has turned out over 150 times for his local club.

It remains to be seen what the next step is for Sibley, but his only focus right now will be on helping the Rams back to the Championship.

Louie Sibley’s future is unclear

Beyond that, his future is uncertain, as even though Sibley has featured 23 times this season, he has played in different roles, and he hasn’t always been a regular in the first XI.

Therefore, he will have a big decision to make in the summer about his future, and, of course, a lot will depend on what division Derby are in.

Speaking to FLW, fan pundit Shaun admitted a departure could be the best outcome for all parties.

“Sibley is a victim of his own success really. He hit the ground running when he first came into the team as a young lad, scoring a hat-trick against Millwall, banging in a worldie against Blackburn.

“I think we all got very excited, especially being a Derby boy, that he was going to be this great player that was going to take us places, but it’s not really happened for him, and he hasn’t kicked on in his career.

“He’s had moments where he’s won us games, then he’s gone off the boil again. He’d go onto the bench, have a few cameos, do well, start and then not really kick on. That just seems to be his career at Derby really, he’s flattered to deceive.

Louie Sibley Derby County Record (League Only, as of Feb 12, 2024) Season Appearances Goals Assists 2019/20 (Championship) 11 5 2 2020/21 (Championship) 30 1 0 2021/22 (Championship) 26 1 0 2022/23 (League One) 42 3 1 2023/24 (League One) 23 1 1

“It’s a shame but I think he probably needs to move on now, to a fresh start, somewhere else, under different leadership. Maybe a team that suits his style, although I don’t really know what that is, because he’s played under quite a few managers now, and it hasn’t really happened for him.

“I think the time has come for him to move on, or he will have to accept being a utility player for Derby.”

Derby are back in action at Exeter this evening, with Sibley sure to play a part.