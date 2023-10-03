Highlights Macaulay Langstaff's impressive goal-scoring record could attract attention from other clubs during the January transfer window, potentially testing Notts County's resolve.

Following their promotion from the National League at the end of last season, it has been an excellent start to life back in the Football League for Notts County.

Despite their dramatic 5-4 defeat to Colchester United on Saturday afternoon, the Magpies still sit top of the current League Two standings, having taken 20 points from ten league games so far this season.

That is something they will of course, be aiming to build on throughout the rest of the campaign, as they aim to make it back to back promotions.

However, one thing that could impact that is the January transfer window, where the success County have enjoyed recently, could start to attract attention in some of their players.

Meanwhile, there are others currently on the books at Meadow Lane, who may feel they are also best served with a move elsewhere in order to further their career.

With that in mind, we've taken a look at three players who we think we could see leave Notts County when the transfer market reopens in the summer, right here.

Macaulay Langstaff

Langstaff produced a stunning campaign for County last season, scoring 42 goals in 47 league and play-off games to help fire the club back into the EFL.

That is something he is now backing up this season, with seven goals in ten league games already during the current campaign, proving he can make an impact in the Football League as well, something that means it would be no surprise if he did attract attention from elsewhere.

Admittedly, he does have a long term contract at Meadow Lane that puts Notts in a strong position to respond to any offers, but the need for goalscorers at most clubs, means you could understand if another team were to make a big bid here, that could test County's resolve.

Junior Morias

Morias joined County from Dagenham and Redbridge back in March, but saw his contributions to the promotion run-in rather hampered by injuries.

The striker has again struggled for opportunities during the current campaign, with his only two appearances for the Magpies - one of which was as a late substitute - coming in the cup competitions.

Consequently, you wonder whether the 28-year-old may feel that the January window is a good opportunity for him to look for a move elsewhere, given the fact he is at a stage in his career where he will want to be playing regularly, which is not happening for him at Meadow Lane right now.

Will Randall

Randall joined Notts in this summer's transfer window, signing a two-year deal following his release from fellow League Two side Sutton United at the end of last season.

However, the winger has since struggled for game time at Meadow Lane, with his only appearance for the club so far coming as a substitute in a 2-1 defeat to Wolves' Under 21s side in the EFL Trophy.

Given his experience at this level, the 26-year-old will no doubt be wanting to play more frequently than that, so if opportunities do not come at Meadow Lane, then a loan move in January to help kick-start his career once again, could arguably make sense for Randall.