With Liam Manning having taken over at Bristol City part-way through the season, it is an important upcoming summer for the Robins and their ambitious young boss.

With the 38-year-old set for his first full summer in charge, Manning has his first real opportunity to put his stamp on the playing squad at Ashton Gate.

Naturally, that will mean bringing players in, but just as importantly, it means letting certain players go.

A number of senior players at the club currently see their contracts expire at the end of June, and with no new agreements yet announced, they may well have now played their last game for the club.

Andreas Weimann

One Bristol City player that looks certain to have played their last game for the club is forward Andreas Weimann.

Weimann's contract at Ashton Gate is due to expire at the end of June, and the Austrain spent the second half of this season on loan at West Bromwich Albion.

Weimann has openly discussed that one of the factors behind the move was the lack of game time Bristol City were prepared to give him due to an appearance based clause in his contract that would have triggered a new deal.

Given that revelation, a new contract for Weimann is incredibly unlikely and he looks set for pastures new this summer.

It will be interesting to see if he signs for West Brom permanently, or indeed another club.

Andy King

Andy King is another senior Bristol City player whose contract is soon up, and who has now played their last match for the club.

The 35-year-old is very experienced but has not featured much for the Robins this season after signing a one-year extension last summer.

King has been at Ashton Gate since 2021, but with just shy of 65 appearances for the Robins under his belt, he has now decided it is time to move on.

Just ahead of this weekend's final fixture of the season, King announced his retirement from football after making well over 400 senior appearances during his career.

We wish him all the best for the future.

Bristol City players out of contract this summer, according to Transfermarkt Player Joined club Contract expires Andreas Weimann July 2018 June 2024 Matty James July 2021 June 2024 Andy King July 2021 June 2024

Matty James

Having also joined the club in 2021, Matty James, like King, could soon find himself out at Ashton Gate.

Having signed a three-year deal when he signed for the Robins in 2021, his contract, like the others on this list, is due to expire this summer.

Unlike King above, though, James has featured fairly regularly this season, often captaining the side when in the starting line up.

As such, even though at present he has played his last game for the club, it would not be hugely surprising to see a new deal between James and Bristol City prior to June 30th.

Other players who could depart

One other player worth mentioning in this piece is Joe Williams, another Bristol City midfielder currently out of contract at the club this summer.

Unlike the above names, though, it has been revealed that the club have made him a new contract offer, and are hopeful he will sign it.

As such, Williams could well feature again for the Robins next season and moving forwards.

Be sure to keep an eye out for an official announcement regarding Williams' future between now and the end of June.