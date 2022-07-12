The three Blackburn Rovers players who face an uncertain future with transfer window in full flow

The summer transfer window has yet to really get going for Blackburn Rovers, despite being open for some time now.

New head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson is yet to make his first senior signing as Rovers manager, and that is surely where the focus must be for the club, if they are to be competitive in the Championship next season.

However, there will also be questions to be asked about potential outgoings at the club, with certain players likely to be attracting attention from elsewhere.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three Blackburn players facing an uncertain future at Ewood Park as the window goes on, right here.

Ben Brereton-Diaz

After his 22 goals for Rovers last season, and emergence on the international scene with Chile, Brereton-Diaz was always going to attract plenty of attention from elsewhere this summer.

The 23-year-old was reportedly watched by scouts from Leeds United during Rovers’ friendly with Accrington Stanley on Saturday, with the Elland Road club one of a number sides who have been linked with the striker recently.

Given Brereton-Diaz is now into the final year of his contract at Ewood Park, that means his future with Blackburn is far from clear, given any bids from elsewhere could put pressure on the club to sell, so they do not risk losing him for nothing this time next year.

Daniel Ayala

Ayala has somewhat struggled since joining Blackburn back in the summer of 2020, with injuries restricting him to just 32 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Reports this summer have suggested that Granada, managed by Ayala’s former Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka, are interested in a deal for the 31-year-old, who like Brereton-Diaz, is in the final year of his contract at Ewood Park, meaning getting a fee now for the centre back, could make sense.

However, it is worth noting that Ayala is one of the few experienced heads in a relatively young Blackburn team, meaning the decision to let him go may still not be an easy one, considering they will need some established figures in their squad going forward.

Tyler Magloire

Magloire has struggled to establish himself in Blackburn’s first-team since being handed his senior debut back in 2019, and has spent several spells out on loan elsewhere.

As a result, with the defender now into the final year of his contract at Ewood Park, that could raise some questions about a potential move elsewhere for the 23-year-old, who is at that stage of his career where he needs to be playing week in, week out.

Indeed, with there also being suggestions of interest in the centre back from the Scottish Premiership, it does seem as though there is the possibility that a move away from Blackburn this summer, could well be on the cards for Magloire.