Wayne Rooney could feel the pressure lift off his shoulders on Saturday afternoon, as he recorded his first victory in charge of Birmingham City.

After his well-documented arrival in October, at a time when Blues were sitting sixth in the Championship after a relatively strong start under his predecessor John Eustace, Rooney hadn't been handed the easiest of starts to life at St Andrew's, with sections of the fanbase showing their discontent at the changing of the guard, as well as a tough run of fixtures during his introductory period in the Second City.

However, the former Manchester United man has continued to maintain a positive outlook despite the fact it has taken six attempts to record his maiden victory in B9, as his side came from behind to beat the bottom side, Sheffield Wednesday.

How did Birmingham City perform in victory over the Owls?

It looked like it would be the same old story for Rooney and Birmingham, as Wednesday took the lead as Josh Windass' free-kick rebounded off the post straight into the path of George Byers.

However, Juninho Bacuna made an immediate response with a sensational effort which left Cameron Dawson with no chance, and gave Blues the impetus to complete a turnaround.

It was Jordan James who stepped up to the plate nine minutes from time, as the Wales international turned home his second opportunity in quick succession, as he rounded Dawson to secure a much needed three points for Birmingham - their first since October 6th.

What has Wayne Rooney said following his first victory at St Andrew's?

As previously highlighted, across his previous five games in charge Rooney maintained a belief that his players were becoming increasingly accustomed in their adaptation to the England icon's possession-based philosophy, but there is still room for improvement.

"We want to be a team that plays out from the back, but at the minute we’re not quite there. If you do it, you can play through, create chances and get goals, and the fans will say it’s great. If you don’t do it or you lose the ball, there’s going to be a reaction. I understand that," he told Birmingham Live.

“That’s a gradual improvement that we hope to make. That is why it’s so important I am focusing on out of possession and being a horrible team to play against. That has to be what we do, but then improve gradually with the ball."

The man with previous managerial experience in the Championship with Derby County believes that his players are continuing their own developments in a style of play which in his words, is key to succeeding in the second tier.

“We’re getting better. I said this to the players in the first week, I’ll be honest I was really shocked with how little they passed to each other in possession games. It has been a big change but it’s something we have to improve on.

“As I have said in previous press conferences, the teams that get out of this league, bar Luton, have the ball. Football has changed, especially in the Championship. The teams who play football are normally the ones who win games.”

What next for Birmingham CIty?

This win must be used as a springboard for Blues, as they now look to make a return towards where they were a few weeks ago, with the club moving up to 14th with this win.

Championship Table (As it stands November 26th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 17 8 26 10 Blackburn Rovers 17 1 25 11 Bristol City 17 1 25 12 Middlesbrough 17 -1 24 13 Norwich City 17 -2 23 14 Birmingham City 17 -2 22 15 Watford 17 3 21 16 Stoke City 17 -5 21

Their next outing is an away trip to Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night.