Sheffield Wednesday

‘The team is better when you are in it’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to player’s post-Boro message

Published

8 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday signed off 2020 by extending their unbeaten run to three matches following a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough at Hillsborough.

Despite taking four points from their previous two matches, the Owls sacked manager Tony Pulis on Monday evening – with first team coach Neil Thompson in charge of the game against Neil Warnock’s team.

However, the Owls responded to Thompson’s instructions and collected a key win which saw them move up to 22nd in the standings, their highest position of the campaign, but more importantly, three points from Championship safety.

Callum Paterson got the ball rolling for Wednesday before teenage midfielder and boyhood Owls supporter Liam Shaw, doubled their advantage with his first professional goal, which made Duncan Watmore’s second-half strike little more than a consolation for the Riverside outfit.

Following his maiden goal in senior football, 19-year-old Shaw took to social media to describe the feeling of scoring for the club he supports, despite being in front of an empty Kop End.

Shaw was playing for Chesterfield in the National League just more than 12 months ago, but has now become a regular for Wednesday, featuring in each of their previous four league matches.

And we’ve been looking at how the Hillsborough faithful have been reacting to Shaw’s tweet and general performance against Middlesbrough.


