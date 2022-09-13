“The team for me that looks the weakest is Huddersfield Town” – Preston North End fan pundit weighs in on Championship strugglers debate

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ryan Lowe recruited well to add to his Preston North End side this summer although their season got off to a bit of a slow start.

As it stands, the Lilywhites have still drawn five of their opening eight games this season and have beaten only Luton Town and Coventry City so far.

However, whilst there is work to be done, due to the fact they are drawing games, Lowe’s side still find themselves a respectable tenth in the table currently.

Whilst they are hoping to be looking up though, not every side in the league has had an ideal start to the campaign and we asked FLW’s Preston North End fan pundit Sam Weeden who he thinks will struggle in the league this season based on what he’s seen so far: “The team for me that looks the weakest is Huddersfield Town.

“I think they’re second bottom currently but I think that’s helped by Coventry City having quite a few games at home, three or four called off at the start of the season. But they do really worry me.

“I said it on the opening day against Burnley and that was a pretty toothless display. Burnley managed to win that game without ever really going out of second gear.

“They do worry me, I saw them obviously play against Preston in the cup and despite being a changed team, you could really see the fragilities since the likes of O’Brien and Toffolo have left and obviously the manager as well when he’s gone towards the start of the season so, I mean this is a depleted team from last year.

“They’ve still got the quality of Sorba Thomas, he’s going to have to be key if he wants to keep them above the dotted line next year but I mean it’s a complete opposite, almost like a Jekyll and Hyde scenario for Huddersfield compared to last season because I think obviously play-off final last year, they were unlucky not to get promoted in that regard but I think it could be a very long season for Huddersfield and if I was a Huddersfield Town fan I’d be very worried.”

The Verdict:

Things do look particularly worrying for Huddersfield as it stands especially after they had such a high season last year coming so close to a Premier League return.

Since that defeat things have not been easy with high profile departures from the club as well as dropping a point recently due to a goal line technology error.

However, even with that bad luck, you can’t look past the fact that the Terriers have lost five of their seven games played so far showing they are struggling on the pitch.

It is a long season so there is time to pick it up but right now their fans will no doubt be worrying and hoping they can get some results going their way sooner rather than later.